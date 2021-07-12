Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 743 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $293.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.62 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

