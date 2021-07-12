Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 850 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Robert Half International worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Robert Half International by 3,071.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 237,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 229,653 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Robert Half International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 168,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 108.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 176.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

RHI opened at $88.45 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.01.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

