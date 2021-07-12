Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $349.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

