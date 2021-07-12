Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $68.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.57.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

