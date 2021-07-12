FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting accounts for 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of FTI Consulting worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1,178.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 6,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 319,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,254,000.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.89. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

