Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives €47.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €47.05 ($55.35).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FPE. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FRA:FPE traded up €0.75 ($0.88) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €33.25 ($39.12). 43,508 shares of the company traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €34.21.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.