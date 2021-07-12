Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Up to $87.77

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.77, but opened at $90.85. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $91.18, with a volume of 1,857 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,147,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 in the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

