Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 915,215 shares.The stock last traded at $15.56 and had previously closed at $15.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.