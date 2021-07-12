Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $93.64 million and $317,593.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,164.28 or 1.00086754 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00040411 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007167 BTC.
- HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009974 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00057099 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005906 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
