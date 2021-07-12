Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $366,832.09 and $55,048.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00116962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00160739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,126.61 or 0.99976394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.51 or 0.00950674 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,966,457 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,928 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

