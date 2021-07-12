Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FUTU. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. decreased their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Futu currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.80.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $139.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.29. Futu has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Futu will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 16.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu in the first quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Futu by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Futu by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the first quarter worth $118,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

