Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 17,300 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.16% of Hawkins worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hawkins by 5.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hawkins by 92.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,973,000 after purchasing an additional 554,386 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 114.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of HWKN opened at $31.78 on Monday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $676.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.91.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $162.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

