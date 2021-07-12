Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYSE BXMT opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $61,139.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,352 shares of company stock worth $270,256. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.