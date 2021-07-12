Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 121,855 ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 121,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ProSight Global by 483.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ProSight Global by 450.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ProSight Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ProSight Global in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the first quarter worth about $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of PROS opened at $12.78 on Monday. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $559.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.78.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). ProSight Global had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $222.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProSight Global Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

