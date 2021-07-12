Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

