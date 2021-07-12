Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 599.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NPK opened at $100.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $707.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.98. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.49 and a 1-year high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

