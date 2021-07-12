Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 31,000 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of M. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 29,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,083,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 108,252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

