Gabrielle Sulzberger Purchases 21,084 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CERE) Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04.

CERE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,904. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $31.09.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

