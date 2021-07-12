Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,818 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Galileo Acquisition were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Galileo Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLEO opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

