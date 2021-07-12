Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of SilverCrest Metals worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.84.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

