Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $678,000 Stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 186.0% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,394,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 907,119 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $4,489,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 222.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 252,671 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 244,805 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHR opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

