Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 310.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 300,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000.

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

ACHC opened at $63.23 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

