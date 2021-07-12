Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $605,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $120.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $625.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

