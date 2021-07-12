Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $761,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 9.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $1,049,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $20,753,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA opened at $227.65 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $129.42 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.07.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,921 shares of company stock worth $14,450,036. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.