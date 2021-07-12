Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $911,000 Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 29.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 38.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STAY opened at $20.46 on Monday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.10.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

