Gameswap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $48,756.00 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $48,756.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.88 or 0.00894223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

