Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.06

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $149.06 and last traded at $149.06, with a volume of 366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.32.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

