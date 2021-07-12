Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GECFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Gecina stock opened at $158.34 on Monday. Gecina has a 1-year low of $118.75 and a 1-year high of $163.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.88.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

