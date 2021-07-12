Geeq (GEEQ) Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Geeq has a market cap of $4.86 million and $239,940.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.19 or 0.00920004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

