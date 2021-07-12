Geeq Price Reaches $0.53 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $239,940.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.19 or 0.00920004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005408 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

