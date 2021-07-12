Gene Source Code Chain Price Tops $0.0002 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 78.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Gene Source Code Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $75,959.71 and $15.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 79% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.19 or 0.00920004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005408 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 coins. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

