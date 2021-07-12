Generation Bio Co. (NYSE:GBIO) Major Shareholder Sells $801,556.80 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NYSE:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 31,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $801,556.80. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE GBIO traded down $1.72 on Monday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,002 shares.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

