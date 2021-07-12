Generation Bio Co. (NYSE:GBIO) Major Shareholder Sells $801,556.80 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NYSE:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 31,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $801,556.80. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE GBIO traded down $1.72 on Monday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,002 shares.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.