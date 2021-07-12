Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $255,347.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $10.34 million and $255,347.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00006965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

