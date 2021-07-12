GenesisX (XGS) Price Tops $0.0050

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $58,081.38 and approximately $20.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,713,288 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

