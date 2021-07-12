Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of EchoStar worth $14,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EchoStar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 2,012.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SATS opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

