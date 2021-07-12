Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,937 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Zumiez worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zumiez by 404.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 81.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the first quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $91,680.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,130 shares of company stock worth $714,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $49.17 on Monday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

