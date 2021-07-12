Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 306.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 61,852 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 787,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,184,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 448,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $59.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $353,765.88. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,068,161 shares of company stock valued at $484,364,967 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

