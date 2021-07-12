Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 9,484 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $14,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chase by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Chase by 104.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 106,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 54,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chase by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chase by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chase news, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $133,296.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $706,720.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

CCF opened at $109.68 on Monday. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $93.70 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $68.45 million for the quarter.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

