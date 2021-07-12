Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $14,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CRH by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 253.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRH. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $50.44 on Monday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.02.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

