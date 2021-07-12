George J. Christ Sells 64,430 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $4,238,205.40. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ALTR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,793. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

