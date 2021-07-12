Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Shares of GGB opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth $130,692,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,866,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 297.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,832,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 903.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $10,193,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

