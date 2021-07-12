Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,243,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,380,568 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $5.84. 266,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,404,527. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

