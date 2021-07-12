Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Clearfield worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLFD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Clearfield by 186.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearfield alerts:

CLFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.95 million, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.