Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5,714.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

