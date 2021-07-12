Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 120,945 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 120,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth $80,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

