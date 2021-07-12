Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

SPCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.