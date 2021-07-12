Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $23,202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 2,133.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,634 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 176,369 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRIP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $38.89 on Monday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.