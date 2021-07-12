Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 211,407 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 211,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,956. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BCRX opened at $16.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

