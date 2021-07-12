Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Takes Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $91,766,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $2,172,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $67,885,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $4,304,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

