Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.48. Gilead Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,715,796. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $174,332,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

